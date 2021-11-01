in TV News

Kumail Nanjiani Talks About “The Eternals,” Plays 5 Second Rule On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Kumail Nanjiani appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Kumail Nanjiani on 11/2/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ahead of this Friday’s film release, “The Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani makes a noteworthy promotional television appearance.

The actor appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The interview naturally touches on the new film, with Nanjiani sharing insight into the “stunt” process.

Nanjiani also reflects on his previous “Ellen” appearance, during which he performed The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame” while planking.

Not simply present for a textbook TV interview, the in-studio guests also plays a game of “5 Second Rule” with Ellen.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but early-release teaser videos are already available:

