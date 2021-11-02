in TV News

Jonathan Majors & Taylor Swift Confirmed For November 13 “Saturday Night Live,” Simu Liu & Saweetie Announced For November 20

As previously reported, Kieran Culkin and Ed Sheeran are next up.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1730 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Taylor Swift performs "Ready For It" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

NBC recently announced Kieran Culkin and Ed Sheeran as host and musical guest, respectively, for the November 6 “Saturday Night Live.”

Tuesday, the network confirmed additional lineups for the show.

The November 13 broadcast will feature Jonathan Major as host. Taylor Swift, who will be releasing her album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” the prior day, will perform as the musical guest.

Simu Liu will assume hosting duties on November 20, with Saweetie taking the stage as the musical performer.

The November episodes will mark the fifth, sixth, and seventh installments of Saturday Night Live’s ongoing forty-seventh season.

