Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Urban Radio

Normani and Cardi B’s collaboration is approaching #1 at urban.

A massive gainer at the format, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” could reach #1 at urban radio as soon as this week.

“Wild Side” received 877 urban spins on Sunday, which marked the first day of the October 31-November 6 tracking period. Up a mammoth 23% from last Sunday’s figure, the count slots “Wild Side” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Because the week is young and because Sunday airplay can occasionally be erratic, it is too early to decisively assert that “Wild Side” will hit #1 on this week’s chart. The situation nonetheless looks promising.

A multi-format release, “Wild Side” also has ongoing momentum at rhythmic radio. The song appears at #23 on that format’s building/real-time chart, with a week-over-week spin increase of 40%.

