Summer Walker & Ari Lennox Listed For Performance On November 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The popular artists will join forces for a “Fallon” performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1172 -- Pictured: Musical guest Summer Walker performs on December 9, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Summer Walker will release her eagerly anticipated new album “Still Over It” on Friday, November 5. Three days later, she will support the LP with a high-profile TV performance.

NBC says that Walker will perform on the November 8 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” According to the listing, said performance will be a collaboration with fellow R&B standout Ari Lennox.

The November 8 “Fallon” will also feature Michael Che and Martha Stewart. Complete listings follow:

Monday, November 1: Guests include Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, Victoria Beckham and musical guest Holly Humberstone. OAD 10/13/21

Tuesday, November 2: Guests include Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and musical guest Lucy Dacus. Show #1542

Wednesday, November 3: Guests include Kristen Stewart, Bad Bunny and stand-up comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1543

Thursday, November 4: Guests include: Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and musical guest Blxst Ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1544

Friday, November 5: Guests include: Kieran Cullkin, D.J. ‘Shangela’ Pierce and musical guest Camilo with Evaluna. Show #1545

Monday, November 8: Guests include: Michael Che, Martha Stewart and musical guest Summer Walker Ft. Ari Lennox. Show #1546

