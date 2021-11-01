in Music News

Interscope Announces US Pop Radio Promotion For LISA’s “MONEY,” SiriusXM, Raleigh, San Francisco Pop Stations Among Early Supporters

“MONEY” is now on the Interscope radio roster.

LISA - Money performance video | Video screen | YG Entertainment

After weeks of amassing considerable buzz on social and streaming platforms, LISA’s “MONEY” is set to receive a chance to shine at pop radio.

The Interscope radio team has officially added “MONEY” to its promotional roster, alongside songs like Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor,” Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU remix),” and Kacey Musgraves’ “justified.” “SG,” a collaboration between LISA and DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion, has also been added to said roster.

The label has not yet confirmed an impact date for “MONEY” (or “SG,” for that matter), but the promotional roster update marks an important step.

As Headline Planet has been exclusively reporting, “MONEY” has received early pop airplay from a handful of stations. SiriusXM Venus and SiriusXM Hits 1 have been the top supporters for the past few weeks; Pulse FM Raleigh, WiLD 94.9 San Francisco, and 99.7 NOW San Francisco began playing the song in the past seven days.

LISA, a member of the immensely popular group BLACKPINK, released “MONEY” and “LALISA” as her debut solo songs this past September. “LALISA” was initially positioned as the A-side, but “MONEY” ultimately proved more resonant. The song has been posting big numbers on platforms like YouTube and Spotify, while also generating viral interest on TikTok.

