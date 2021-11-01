Anitta & Saweetie, Angels & Airwaves Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

CBS just revealed listings for this week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes, and two will feature noteworthy musical performances.

Anitta and Saweetie, who teamed for the recently released collaboration “Faking Love,” will perform on the Wednesday, November 3 broadcast. The episode will also feature Eva Longoria and JB Smoove as interview guests.

Angels & Airwaves will close the Thursday, November 4 installment with a performance. Max Greenfield will appear as that night’s interview guests.

As of press time, neither the November 1 nor November 2 episode has an advertised musical guest. Dr. Fauci, Nick Kroll, and Patton Oswalt will appear on the former, while Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Atsuko Okatsuka will appear on the latter.