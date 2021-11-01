in TV News

Anitta & Saweetie, Angels & Airwaves Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performances

They will perform on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Saweetie and Anitta - Faking Love video screen | Warner Music Group

CBS just revealed listings for this week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes, and two will feature noteworthy musical performances.

Anitta and Saweetie, who teamed for the recently released collaboration “Faking Love,” will perform on the Wednesday, November 3 broadcast. The episode will also feature Eva Longoria and JB Smoove as interview guests.

Angels & Airwaves will close the Thursday, November 4 installment with a performance. Max Greenfield will appear as that night’s interview guests.

As of press time, neither the November 1 nor November 2 episode has an advertised musical guest. Dr. Fauci, Nick Kroll, and Patton Oswalt will appear on the former, while Anna Kendrick, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Atsuko Okatsuka will appear on the latter.

angels & airwavesanittacbsjames cordensaweetiethe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj’s “Boyz,” Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd’s “Moth To A Flame” Officially Join Top 40 At Pop Radio; Oliver Tree’s “Life Goes On” Top 50