Aespa, Carrie Underwood, Darren Criss, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, More Confirmed For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Special On NBC

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® will be celebrating its 95th march this year, and NBC will again handle broadcasting duties.

As always, the special will feature a combination of unforgettable floats, celebrity appearances, and musical performances.

This year’s entertainer list includes Carrie Underwood, who will deliver a memorable performance from her album “My Gift.” In addition to a sneak peek at NBC’s “Annie Live,” the special will feature performances from the Broadway casts of “Wicked,” “SIX,” and “Moulin Rouge!”

This year’s float performer/entertainer lineup includes aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, “Girls4eva” cast members Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, Tauren Wells, and Santa Claus.

“TODAY” veterans Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the special on NBC and Peacock from 9AM-12PM on Thanksgiving Day. An encore will air from 2-5PM ET.