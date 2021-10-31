in Music News

Tiesto & Karol G’s “Don’t Be Shy” Jumps To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Don’t Be Shy” takes first place on the dance radio listing.

Karol G in Don't Be Shy | Video screen | WMG

Tiesto & Karol G’s “Don’t Be Shy” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, soaring from #5 to #1.

“Don’t Be Shy” takes over the #1 position with a tracking period play count of ~471. The figure reflects a week-over-week increase of 93.

Credited with ~449 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period (-15), Joel Corry & Jax Jones’ “Out Out (featuring Charli XCX & Saweetie)” holds at #2.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” stays at #3, and Becky Hill & David Guetta’s “Remember” spends another week in the #4 spot. Dillon Francis’ “Reaching Out (featuring Bow Anderson)” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s listing.

Joy Crookes’ “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now,” last week’s #1 song, takes #6 this week (“Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” and “Reaching Out” received the same spin count per the morning Mediabase update, but the latter wins the tiebreaker due to a lesser week-to-week spin loss).

