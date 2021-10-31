in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Need To Know” soars from #5 to #1.

Doja Cat - Need To Know video screen | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Up four places from last week’s position, “Need To Know” takes over #1 from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug).”

“Need To Know” received ~5,757 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 949.

“Way 2 Sexy,” which received ~5,560 plays (-486), takes #2 this week.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” rises one spot to #3 despite a loss in spins, while Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” drops two spots to #4. WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” slides two places to #5.

Chris Browndoja catDrakefuturejack harlowlil nas xneed to knowpop smoketemswizkidyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

