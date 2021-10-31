Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up four places from last week’s position, “Need To Know” takes over #1 from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug).”
“Need To Know” received ~5,757 spins during the October 24-30 tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 949.
“Way 2 Sexy,” which received ~5,560 plays (-486), takes #2 this week.
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” rises one spot to #3 despite a loss in spins, while Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” drops two spots to #4. WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” slides two places to #5.
