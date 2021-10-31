in Music News

Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

The Halestorm single completes its ascent to #1.

Halestorm by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Back From The Dead” earns #1 on the strength of its ~1,684 tracking period plays. This week’s count bests last week’s figure by 94 spins.

Seether’s “Wasteland,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The Seether song garnered ~1,630 plays during the October 24-30 tracking period (-150).

Asking Alexandria’s “Alone Again” climbs one spot to #3, and Papa Roach’s “Kill The Noise” ascends one place to #4. Pop Evil’s “Survivor” concurrently drops three spots to #5 on this week’s chart.

