Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Back From The Dead” earns #1 on the strength of its ~1,684 tracking period plays. This week’s count bests last week’s figure by 94 spins.
Seether’s “Wasteland,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The Seether song garnered ~1,630 plays during the October 24-30 tracking period (-150).
Asking Alexandria’s “Alone Again” climbs one spot to #3, and Papa Roach’s “Kill The Noise” ascends one place to #4. Pop Evil’s “Survivor” concurrently drops three spots to #5 on this week’s chart.
