The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Scores 9th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Claims 4th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

Further solidifying its status as a mainstream radio phenomenon, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” retains the the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary charts. “STAY” earns a ninth week as pop radio’s #1 song, while securing a fourth week atop the Hot AC listing.

— “STAY” keeps the pop throne thanks to the ~19,312 spins it received during the October 24-30 tracking period. This week’s spin count trails last week’s figure by 281 but keeps “STAY” in the #1 spot.

Played ~17,632 times, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #2.

Maneskin’s “Beggin'” rises two spots to #3, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” drops one place to #4.

Down one spot, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” takes #5.

— A spin count of ~6,577 (-23) meanwhile keeps “STAY” in the Hot AC leadership position.

“Bad Habits,” which received ~6,219 tracking period plays (-57), stays in the #2 spot.

“Good 4 u” stays at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” retains its #4 ranking. Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” stays at #5 to keep the week-over-week consistency going.