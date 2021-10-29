First Look: Sabrina Carpenter Performs On Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an in-studio appearance by Sabrina Carpenter.

The singer and actress, who is making her first “Tonight Show” appearance in just over four years, closes the show with a musical performance.

Prior to Carpenter’s performance, host Jimmy Fallon chats with Idris Elba and Keri Russell. Elba connects remotely, while Russell appears in the “Tonight Show” studio.

Friday’s episode also features a new edition of the recurring “Thank You Notes” bit.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” takes the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Sabrina Carpenter performance should start at around 12:25AM; first-look photos follow: