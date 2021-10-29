in TV News

Maneskin Scheduled To Perform On November 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The band will perform on an upcoming edition of “Ellen.”

In what represented the band’s first US late-night television performance, Måneskin performed on a recent edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Soon, the band will deliver a daytime US TV performance.

According to new listings, Måneskin will perform on the November 8 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Salma Hayek.

News of Måneskin’s “Ellen” performance comes as the band’s “Beggin'” cover remains a force at radio. The song is the reigning #1 song at alternative radio and a riser at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Anderson East (November 2) and Mickey Guyton (November 4).

All listings for “Ellen” are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

