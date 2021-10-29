Maneskin Scheduled To Perform On November 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

In what represented the band’s first US late-night television performance, Måneskin performed on a recent edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Soon, the band will deliver a daytime US TV performance.

According to new listings, Måneskin will perform on the November 8 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Salma Hayek.

News of Måneskin’s “Ellen” performance comes as the band’s “Beggin'” cover remains a force at radio. The song is the reigning #1 song at alternative radio and a riser at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

Other upcoming “Ellen” musical guests include Anderson East (November 2) and Mickey Guyton (November 4).

All listings for “Ellen” are subject to change.