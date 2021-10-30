DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & LISA’s “SG” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; LISA’s Own “MONEY” Holds At #2

“SG,” the new collaboration between DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & BLACKPINK LISA, unsurprisingly tops this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The music video received 46.1 million global views during the October 22-28 tracking period, a count that positions “SG” as a convincing #1 on the listing.

Interestingly, LISA is also behind the week’s #2 video. Her “MONEY” performance clip remains in the runner-up spot courtesy of its 29.9 million tracking period views (+1%).

The BLACKPINK member also has a third vide in the Top 10 this week; her official “LALISA” video retains the #7 position.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “SG” received 54.2 million total streams during the tracking period. The count slots the new collaboration #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, beneath Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” (69.6 million) and the aforementioned “MONEY” (65.9 million).