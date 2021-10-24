The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Claims #1 At Pop Radio For 8th Week, Rules Hot AC Radio For 3rd Week

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” stays atop the airplay mountain at two key radio formats.

The colossal hit scores an eighth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop chart, while earning a third straight frame at #1 on Mediabase’s hot adult contemporary listing.

— “STAY” keeps the pop throne thanks to the ~19,681 spins it received during the October 17-23 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 74 plays, while keeping “STAY” well ahead of the competition.

Credited with ~17,550 spins (1,383), Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” holds at #2. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises one spot to #3, as Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” declines one place to #4. Maneskin’s “Beggin'” stays at #5.

— “STAY” meanwhile retains its Hot AC lead with ~6,598 tracking period spins (-122).

“Bad Habits” holds at #2 on the Hot AC chart, and “good 4 u” remains in the #3 position. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.