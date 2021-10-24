in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Soars Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Enters Top 20

“Easy On Me” and “Way 2 Sexy” rise on the pop chart.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

After debuting at #22 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Adele’s “Easy On Me” flies into the Top 15 on this week’s listing.

Credited with 8,381 spins during the October 17-23 tracking period, the blockbuster single earns #13 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 4,460, which by far ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

— As “Easy On Me” hits the Top 15, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” officially moves into the Top 20.

Up one place, “Way 2 Sexy” earns #20 on the strength of its 4,397 tracking period plays (+239).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

