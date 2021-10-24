Adele’s “Easy On Me” Soars Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Enters Top 20

After debuting at #22 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Adele’s “Easy On Me” flies into the Top 15 on this week’s listing.

Credited with 8,381 spins during the October 17-23 tracking period, the blockbuster single earns #13 on this week’s listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 4,460, which by far ranks as the format’s greatest airplay gain.

— As “Easy On Me” hits the Top 15, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” officially moves into the Top 20.

Up one place, “Way 2 Sexy” earns #20 on the strength of its 4,397 tracking period plays (+239).