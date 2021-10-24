Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Måneskin’s “Beggin'” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on the Mediabase alternative radio chart, securing a fourth consecutive week at #1.
“Beggin'” received ~2,866 spins during the October 17-23 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 23, it keeps the global hit comfortably ahead of the pack.
Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked,” again the #2 song, received ~2,314 spins (-98).
Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” rises one spot to #3, and twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” falls one rung to #4. All Time Low’s impressively enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” spends another week at #5 on Mediabase’s alternative airplay chart.
