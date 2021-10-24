in Music News

Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Earns 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Beggin'” remains a clear #1 at alternative radio.

Maneskin - Chosen Cover | Sony Music Italy

Måneskin’s “Beggin'” unsurprisingly keeps the throne on the Mediabase alternative radio chart, securing a fourth consecutive week at #1.

“Beggin'” received ~2,866 spins during the October 17-23 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 23, it keeps the global hit comfortably ahead of the pack.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked,” again the #2 song, received ~2,314 spins (-98).

Vance Joy’s “Missing Piece” rises one spot to #3, and twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” falls one rung to #4. All Time Low’s impressively enduring “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” spends another week at #5 on Mediabase’s alternative airplay chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

