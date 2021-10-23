in Music News

LISA’s “MONEY” Enjoys Another Big Week On YouTube, Claiming #2 On Global Music Videos & Songs Charts

Only Adele’s “Easy On Me” attracted more views.

LISA - Money performance video | YG Entertainment

The global sensation that is LISA’s “MONEY” enjoys another week of success on the Global YouTube Music Videos and Songs Charts.

Credited with 29.6 million views during the October 15-21 tracking period, the performance video slides one spot to a still-impressive #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “MONEY” scored 68.6 million total views during the tracking period. The count keeps the BLACKPINK member’s solo song at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Only Adele’s “Easy On Me” appears higher on the listings.

“MONEY” has broken out as the bigger hit, but LISA’s “LALISA” is also posting big numbers on the platform. A former #1 on both charts, “LALISA” appears at #7 on this week’s Music Videos listing and #9 on the Songs listing.

