Kieran Culkin Confirmed As Host For November 6 “Saturday Night Live,” Ed Sheeran Booked As Musical Guest

After commencing its season with four original episodes, “Saturday Night Live” will take a one-week hiatus.

It will return with an original installment on November 6.

According to a title card that aired during this weekend’s broadcast, Kieran Culkin will host the episode. Culkin appears in the Emmy-winning “Succession,” which just commenced its third season on HBO.

Ed Sheeran, whose new album “=” arrives on October 29, will be the “SNL” musical guest on November 6.

— This weekend’s episode, which is currently airing, features host Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile.