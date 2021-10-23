Adele’s “Easy On Me” Debuts As Convincing #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Adele’s “Easy On Me” attracted unsurprisingly massive YouTube interest during its first full week of release.

Credited with 74.9 million views during the October 15-21 tracking period, the official video arrives at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. No other music video received even half as many views this week.

With streams from other eligible YouTube uploads included, “Easy On Me” amassed 86.0 million total tracking period plays. The count slots “Easy On Me” at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Easy On Me,” as well as renewed interest in her overall catalog, Adele flies sixty-five places to #9 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.