in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Debuts As Convincing #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Adele meanwhile earns a Top 10 spot on the Global Artists chart.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s “Easy On Me” attracted unsurprisingly massive YouTube interest during its first full week of release.

Credited with 74.9 million views during the October 15-21 tracking period, the official video arrives at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. No other music video received even half as many views this week.

With streams from other eligible YouTube uploads included, “Easy On Me” amassed 86.0 million total tracking period plays. The count slots “Easy On Me” at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Easy On Me,” as well as renewed interest in her overall catalog, Adele flies sixty-five places to #9 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart.

adeleeasy on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Anya Taylor-Joy Listed For Appearance On October 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

LISA’s “MONEY” Enjoys Another Big Week On YouTube, Claiming #2 On Global Music Videos & Songs Charts