Anya Taylor-Joy Listed For Appearance On October 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The actress will support “Last Night In Soho.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, February 19, 2020, with guests Justin Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, James Marsden, and music from Jack Pe--ate. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The night before she appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Anya Taylor-Joy will make a late-night television appearance.

According to CBS, the Golden Globe winner will appear on the October 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a chat with Ben Schwartz and a performance by Leon Bridges.

Taylor-Joy’s upcoming television appearances will be in support of her new film “Last Night In Soho.”

Complete listings for “Corden” follow:

Monday, Oct. 25

Anya Taylor-Joy; Ben Schwartz; musical performance by Leon Bridges (n)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

David Boreanaz; musical performance by Finneas (n)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Edgar Wright; musical performance by Glass Animals (n)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; musical performance by Calum Scott (n)

Friday, Oct. 29

Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Suni Lee (OAD: 9/21/21)

