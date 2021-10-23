Anya Taylor-Joy Listed For Appearance On October 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The night before she appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Anya Taylor-Joy will make a late-night television appearance.
According to CBS, the Golden Globe winner will appear on the October 25 “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a chat with Ben Schwartz and a performance by Leon Bridges.
Taylor-Joy’s upcoming television appearances will be in support of her new film “Last Night In Soho.”
Complete listings for “Corden” follow:
Monday, Oct. 25
Anya Taylor-Joy; Ben Schwartz; musical performance by Leon Bridges (n)
Tuesday, Oct. 26
David Boreanaz; musical performance by Finneas (n)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Edgar Wright; musical performance by Glass Animals (n)
Thursday, Oct. 28
Andie MacDowell; Rudi Dharmalingam; musical performance by Calum Scott (n)
Friday, Oct. 29
Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Suni Lee (OAD: 9/21/21)
