Jason Momoa Talks About Meeting Billie Eilish, More On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Jason Momoa appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jason Momoa on 10/19/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

His Apple TV+ series “See” recently returned for a new season, his new movie “Dune” arrives this week, and the premiere of his next “Aquaman” movie is on the horizon. Accordingly, Jason Momoa had plenty of topics to discuss as a guest on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

A remote video guest, Momoa does discuss his high-profile projects on the broadcast.

The discussion also branches into other territories, however, with Momoa notably talking about how he and his children “geeked out” when they met Billie Eilish at the recent “No Time To Die” premiere.

Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon, but a video sneak peek from his appearance is already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

