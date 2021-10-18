First Look: Kacey Musgraves Performs On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Kacey Musgraves during Monday's October 18, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
In mid-September, Kacey Musgraves appeared as an interview guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Monday night, she returns to the program in a different capacity. The Grammy winner takes the stage for a musical performance.
Sure to prove resonant, the performance is a few weeks removed from Musgraves’ musical showcase on “Saturday Night Live.”
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” also features an interview with Adam Schiff. The broadcast will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS, and Musgraves’ performance should start at around the 12:25 mark.
Ahead of the airing, CBS shared photos from the taping:
cbskacey musgravesstephen colbertthe late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…