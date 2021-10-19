in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Adele’s “Easy On Me” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music station made two additions to its playlist this week.

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever cover art | Darkroom/Interscope

Singles from two immensely popular, Grammy-winning artists have won the support of Z100 New York.

Reporting to the October 19 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms adding Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Adele’s “Easy On Me.”

The title track from Eilish’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever” bulleted at #26 on this past week’s Mediabase pop chart.

“Easy On Me” has been an utterly explosive performer; the song rocketed to #22 on the chart after just 53 hours of airplay. It is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song, and it may end up receiving playlist adds from the entire pop panel.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

