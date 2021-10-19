Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Adele’s “Easy On Me” Added By Z100 New York

Singles from two immensely popular, Grammy-winning artists have won the support of Z100 New York.

Reporting to the October 19 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station confirms adding Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Adele’s “Easy On Me.”

The title track from Eilish’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever” bulleted at #26 on this past week’s Mediabase pop chart.

“Easy On Me” has been an utterly explosive performer; the song rocketed to #22 on the chart after just 53 hours of airplay. It is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song, and it may end up receiving playlist adds from the entire pop panel.