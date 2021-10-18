Adele’s “Easy On Me” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

To say Adele’s “Easy On Me” received a warm welcome at the hot adult contemporary radio format is to deliver a major understatement.

The new single landed at a whopping 94 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. The spectacular add count dominantly positions “Easy On Me” as the week’s most added song.

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” a playlist pickup for 11 stations, follows in second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Andy Grammer’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me” follows in third place with 10 adds, while an add count of 9 positions OneRepublic’s “Someday” in fourth.

Credited with 8 new playlist pickups, Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” lands in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), Kacey Musgraves’ “justified” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “Someone Like You (featuring Joy Oladokun)” (6 adds, 6th-most, tie), twenty one pilots’ “Saturday” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie), Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie), Halsey’s “Darling” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie), Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” (5 adds, 9th-most, tie).