in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Becomes #1 Song In America

“INDUSTRY BABY” officially hits #1 on the all-genre chart.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X in Industry Baby | Video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s chart, seizes the throne from The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY.”

“INDUSTRY BABY” has been a hot performer since its debut, and it continues to post stellar streaming, radio, and streaming figures.

The song follows “Old Town Road” and “MONTERO” as Lil Nas X’s third #1 hit on the Hot 100. It meanwhile ranks as the first career chart-topper for Jack Harlow. Harlow had previously gone as high as #2 with his breakthrough hit “WHATS POPPIN.”

— “STAY” falls #2 this week, while Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” holds at #3. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #4, while Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” slides one spot to #5.

— Sheeran’s “Shivers” makes its first Top 10 appearance this week, rising one spot to a high of #10.

industry babyjack harlowlil nas x

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj’s “Boyz,” TWICE’s “The Feels,” BLXST, Ty Dolla Sign & Tyga’s “Chosen” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio