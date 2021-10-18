Billboard Hot 100: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” Becomes #1 Song In America

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” officially rises to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which was #2 on last week’s chart, seizes the throne from The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY.”

“INDUSTRY BABY” has been a hot performer since its debut, and it continues to post stellar streaming, radio, and streaming figures.

The song follows “Old Town Road” and “MONTERO” as Lil Nas X’s third #1 hit on the Hot 100. It meanwhile ranks as the first career chart-topper for Jack Harlow. Harlow had previously gone as high as #2 with his breakthrough hit “WHATS POPPIN.”

— “STAY” falls #2 this week, while Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” holds at #3. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #4, while Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” slides one spot to #5.

— Sheeran’s “Shivers” makes its first Top 10 appearance this week, rising one spot to a high of #10.