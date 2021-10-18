Adele’s “Easy On Me” Arrives At #68 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart After 5 Hours Of Tracking; Song Headed For #1 Next Week

To allow for a 12AM Friday release in her UK home, Adele’s “Easy On Me” technically launched on Thursday night in the United States.

Despite launching at 7PM ET Thursday (just five hours before the end of the October 8-14 tracking period), the blockbuster new single amassed enough immediate activity to earn a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Easy On Me” arrives at #68 on the all-genre chart, which ranks the hottest songs in America based on combined streaming, sales, and radio performance.

“Easy On Me” is just about a lock to hit #1 on next week’s Billboard Hot 100, which will account for the song’s first full week in the market.