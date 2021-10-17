CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj’s “Boyz,” TWICE’s “The Feels,” BLXST, Ty Dolla Sign & Tyga’s “Chosen” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz (featuring Nicki Minaj),” TWICE’s “The Feels,” and blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” make moves just below this week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio chart. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings based on airplay attained during the October 10-16 tracking period.

Played 436 times during the tracking period (+281), “Love Nwantiti” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #59 last week.

Up seventeen places, “Boyz” earns #46 on the strength of its 424 spins (+316).

“The Feels,” which received 413 spins (+215), rises seven spots to #47.

“Chosen” concurrently rises fourteen places to #48 on the strength of its 335 spins (+225).