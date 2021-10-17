in Music News

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” Jesy Nelson & Nicki Minaj’s “Boyz,” TWICE’s “The Feels,” BLXST, Ty Dolla Sign & Tyga’s “Chosen” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

The songs are making their way toward the official pop chart.

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah),” Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz (featuring Nicki Minaj),” TWICE’s “The Feels,” and blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” make moves just below this week’s 40-song Mediabase pop radio chart. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings based on airplay attained during the October 10-16 tracking period.

Played 436 times during the tracking period (+281), “Love Nwantiti” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #59 last week.

Up seventeen places, “Boyz” earns #46 on the strength of its 424 spins (+316).

“The Feels,” which received 413 spins (+215), rises seven spots to #47.

“Chosen” concurrently rises fourteen places to #48 on the strength of its 335 spins (+225).

