GIVEON’s “For Tonight,” Pitbull’s “I Feel Good,” Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” Kacey Musgraves’ “Justified” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to Adele’s #22-ranking “Easy On Me,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes debuts from GIVEON, Pitbull, Kanye West, and Kacey Musgraves.

Below last week’s chart at #42, GIVEON’s “For Tonight” makes this week’s Top 40 at #31. The GIVEON track garnered 1,072 spins during the October 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 336 spins.

Up eight places, Pitbull’s “I Feel Good (featuring Anthony Watts & DJWS)” earns #36 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 829 tracking period spins (+140).

Played 817 times (+72), West’s “Hurricane (featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby)” rises four spots to #37.

Credited with 776 spins (+54), Musgraves’ “justified” ascends five spots to #38.