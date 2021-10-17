in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Officially Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; bbno$ & Rich Brian, WILLOW & Tyler Cole Singles Top 30

“Easy On Me,” “My Universe,” “edamame,” and “Meet Me At Our Spot” rise at pop radio.

Despite not launching until late on the fifth day of the October 10-16 tracking period, Adele’s “Easy On Me” received enough spins for a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” also secures a Top 25 position.

bbno$’s “edamame (featuring Rich Brian)” and WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” concurrently reach this week’s Top 30.

Played 3,921 times during the tracking period, “Easy On Me” debuts at #22 on this week’s listing.

“My Universe,” which received 3,244 spins (+919), rises three spots to #25.

Credited with 1,401 spins (+305), “edamame” ascends four spots to #28.

“Meet Me At Our Spot” meanwhile rises ten spots to #29 on the strength of 1,366 spins (+579).

