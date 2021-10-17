Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” Officially Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; bbno$ & Rich Brian, WILLOW & Tyler Cole Singles Top 30

Despite not launching until late on the fifth day of the October 10-16 tracking period, Adele’s “Easy On Me” received enough spins for a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” also secures a Top 25 position.

bbno$’s “edamame (featuring Rich Brian)” and WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety single “Meet Me At Our Spot” concurrently reach this week’s Top 30.

Played 3,921 times during the tracking period, “Easy On Me” debuts at #22 on this week’s listing.

“My Universe,” which received 3,244 spins (+919), rises three spots to #25.

Credited with 1,401 spins (+305), “edamame” ascends four spots to #28.

“Meet Me At Our Spot” meanwhile rises ten spots to #29 on the strength of 1,366 spins (+579).