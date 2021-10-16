in TV News

Liam Payne Scheduled To Appear On October 20 “Daily Pop” Episode

The episode will also feature Larry David, “Real Housewives” notables, and more.

Liam Payne - Sunshine video screen | UMG

Fresh off appearing on a recent “Good Morning America” episode, Liam Payne has confirmed his next US television moment.

The popular entertainer will appear on the October 20 edition of “Daily Pop.” According to official listings from E!, Payne will “talk about his music and his new acting role [in Ron’s Gone Wrong].”

The episode will also feature interviews with Larry David; Andy Cohen, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Melissa Gorga; Selma Blair; and a special “Bachelorette”-related guest.

Other upcoming “Daily Pop” guests include Megan Fox (October 18), Jamie Foxx (October 18), Kate Walsh (October 18), Alison Deyette (October 18), Michelle Young (October 18), Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe (October 18), Kevin Briggs (October 18), Gwyneth Paltrow (October 19), Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek (October 19), Amber Ruffin (October 19), Dave Quinn (October 19), Meghan McCain (October 21), Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet & Jason Momoa (October 21), Ester Dean (October 21), Issa Rae (October 22), Lily Martinez (October 22), and Monique Kelley (October 22).

All listings are subject to change.

