Adele’s “Easy On Me” Conquers Spotify Streaming Record With 19.75 Million Opening Day Streams, Also Claims #1 On Apple Music

Friday afternoon, Spotify confirmed that Adele’s “Easy On Me” had already broken the record for most single-day streams on its platform.

Saturday morning, the platform revealed exactly how many streams the record-breaking release amassed.

According to the Spotify Charts platform, “Easy On Me” closed Friday with 19,749,704 global streams. The count, which bests the previous record of 17,223,237 achieved by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” obviously positions the new Adele single as a dominant #1 on the Global Spotify chart.

“Easy On Me” technically does not debut on the chart; as it was available prior to midnight ET in some markets, it actually registered 858,439 streams (for a #148 Spotify Charts debut) on Thursday.

Generally seen as the official number for historic purposes, the Spotify Charts number uses a filtering algorithm to deliver a more accurate count. In terms of the raw number, “Easy On Me” was at 24,906,691 by the end of Friday.

“Easy On Me” also broke the single-day record on Amazon Music, while unsurprisingly earning #1 on the global Apple Music chart.