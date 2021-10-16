in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Conquers Spotify Streaming Record With 19.75 Million Opening Day Streams, Also Claims #1 On Apple Music

Spotify has confirmed the record-breaking number.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Friday afternoon, Spotify confirmed that Adele’s “Easy On Me” had already broken the record for most single-day streams on its platform.

Saturday morning, the platform revealed exactly how many streams the record-breaking release amassed.

According to the Spotify Charts platform, “Easy On Me” closed Friday with 19,749,704 global streams. The count, which bests the previous record of 17,223,237 achieved by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” obviously positions the new Adele single as a dominant #1 on the Global Spotify chart.

“Easy On Me” technically does not debut on the chart; as it was available prior to midnight ET in some markets, it actually registered 858,439 streams (for a #148 Spotify Charts debut) on Thursday.

Generally seen as the official number for historic purposes, the Spotify Charts number uses a filtering algorithm to deliver a more accurate count. In terms of the raw number, “Easy On Me” was at 24,906,691 by the end of Friday.

“Easy On Me” also broke the single-day record on Amazon Music, while unsurprisingly earning #1 on the global Apple Music chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

