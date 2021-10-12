WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Meet Me At Our Spot,” the buzzy single from WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety project, earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The song, which has emerged as a force on the streaming front, won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz (featuring Nicki Minaj),” an impact-week playlist selection for 32 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” takes third place with 24 pickups. With 22 adds each, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (20 adds, 6th-most), Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (17 adds, 7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (16 adds, 8th-most), Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” (11 adds, 10th-most).