WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Anxiety’s single tops this week’s pop radio add board.

“Meet Me At Our Spot,” the buzzy single from WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety project, earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The song, which has emerged as a force on the streaming front, won support from another 33 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz (featuring Nicki Minaj),” an impact-week playlist selection for 32 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” takes third place with 24 pickups. With 22 adds each, Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga)” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: GIVEON’s “For Tonight” (20 adds, 6th-most), Chloe’s “Have Mercy” (17 adds, 7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (16 adds, 8th-most), Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” (13 adds, 9th-most), and Nessa Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” (11 adds, 10th-most).

