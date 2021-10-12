in TV News

First Look: Chloe Bailey Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Chlöe takes the stage on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1534 -- Pictured: Musical guest Chlöe performs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Update: Shortly before Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” hit the airwaves, NBC shared the video of Chlöe’s performance.

The performance finds Chlöe delivering a compelling take on her buzzy debut solo single “Have Mercy.”

A video of the performance and photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1534 — Pictured: Musical guest Chlöe performs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1534 — Pictured: Musical guest Chlöe performs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1534 — Pictured: Musical guest Chlöe performs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1534 — Pictured: Musical guest Chlöe performs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 — (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with a very eagerly anticipated performance.

Chloe Bailey, who performs under the name Chlöe, performs from inside the “Tonight Show” studio. The Chloe x Halle member has been making waves with her solo single “Have Mercy,” and her recent MTV Video Music Awards performance generated considerable buzz. The “Fallon” performance should also garner ample attention.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features an in-person interview with Daniel Craig, a remote chat with Meghan Trainor, and a segment between Fallon and Chris Stapleton.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, and the Chlöe performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

