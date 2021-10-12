First Look: Chloe Bailey Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Update: Shortly before Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” hit the airwaves, NBC shared the video of Chlöe’s performance.

The performance finds Chlöe delivering a compelling take on her buzzy debut solo single “Have Mercy.”

A video of the performance and photos from the taping follow:



====

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes with a very eagerly anticipated performance.

Chloe Bailey, who performs under the name Chlöe, performs from inside the “Tonight Show” studio. The Chloe x Halle member has been making waves with her solo single “Have Mercy,” and her recent MTV Video Music Awards performance generated considerable buzz. The “Fallon” performance should also garner ample attention.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features an in-person interview with Daniel Craig, a remote chat with Meghan Trainor, and a segment between Fallon and Chris Stapleton.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC, and the Chlöe performance should start at around 12:25AM.