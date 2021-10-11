in TV News

Billie Eilish Set To Chat, Perform On October 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Zach Galifianakis Also Listed

ABC updates its listing for the October 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, March 28, included Colin Farrell ("Dumbo"), Marsai Martin ("Little"), and musical Guest Billie Eilish. (ABC/Randy Holmes) JIMMY KIMMEL, BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish will have a big role on the October 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

According to new listings from ABC, the Grammy-winning music superstar will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

The October 13 “Kimmel” will also feature a chat with “Ron’s Gone Wrong” voice star Zach Galifianakis.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include Larry David (October 12), David Chang (October 12), Phoebe Bridgers (October 12), Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani (October 14), and Bleachers (October 14). As a reminder, all “Kimmel” listings are subject to change.

billie eilishjimmy kimmel livezach galifianakis

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“The Feels” Becomes First TWICE Song To Make Billboard Hot 100, Gains US Pop Radio Airplay, Makes Top 10 On Global Excluding US Chart