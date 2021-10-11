Billie Eilish Set To Chat, Perform On October 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Zach Galifianakis Also Listed

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, March 28, included Colin Farrell ("Dumbo"), Marsai Martin ("Little"), and musical Guest Billie Eilish. (ABC/Randy Holmes)
Billie Eilish will have a big role on the October 13 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
According to new listings from ABC, the Grammy-winning music superstar will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.
The October 13 “Kimmel” will also feature a chat with “Ron’s Gone Wrong” voice star Zach Galifianakis.
Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include Larry David (October 12), David Chang (October 12), Phoebe Bridgers (October 12), Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani (October 14), and Bleachers (October 14). As a reminder, all “Kimmel” listings are subject to change.
