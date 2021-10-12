Malia Baker Appears On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1032 -- Pictured: (l-r) Malia Baker, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
To support the new season of Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” star Malia Baker drops by “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Making her first-ever in-person talk show appearance, Baker appears on Wednesday’s edition of the popular daytime talk show. In addition to a solo interview with the titular host, Baker appears in segments alongside fellow guests Hasan Minhaj and Mariachi Bonitas.
Other highlights from Wednesday’s “Kelly” include a chat with Jamie Lee Curtis, a performance by Natalie Hemby, and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Mama Said.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Teaser videos and photos from the taping are already available below:
Comments
Loading…