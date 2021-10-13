Alessia Cara Chats, Does Celebrity Impressions, Performs On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (First Look)

In celebration of her recently released album “In The Meantime,” Alessia Cara makes an in-studio appearance on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Grammy winner first takes part in an interview, touching on subjects like her memory of attending Ellen’s 60th birthday party and her method of dealing with anxiety. During the chat, she also shows off her impressions of Owen Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kourtney Kardashian.

As part of the appearance, she also takes the stage to perform “Best Days.”

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Ellen” also features a visit from Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The singer-actor participates in both a standard interview and a game of “Burning Questions.”

Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared sneak peek videos and photos: