in Music News

Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Celebrates 2nd Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Beggin'” retains its throne at alternative radio.

Maneskin - Chosen Cover | Sony Music Italy

Last week, Maneskin’s “Beggin'” improved to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week, it remains in the pinnacle position.

“Beggin'” gets a second week at #1 thanks to its 2,847 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 283, while giving the global phenomenon a comfortable lead over the #2 song.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked,” again the #2 song, received 2,396 spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+38).

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” holds at #3, and Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” rises two spots to #4. WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” concurrently declines one place to #5.

beggin'foo fightersimagine dragonsmaneskintravis barkertwenty one pilotswillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Katy Perry To Host October 25 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Guests Luke Bryan, Michael J. Woodard

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 7th Week As #1 Song In America; WizKid, Bieber & Tems’ “Essence” Joins Top 10