Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Celebrates 2nd Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Last week, Maneskin’s “Beggin'” improved to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week, it remains in the pinnacle position.

“Beggin'” gets a second week at #1 thanks to its 2,847 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 283, while giving the global phenomenon a comfortable lead over the #2 song.

Imagine Dragons’ “Wrecked,” again the #2 song, received 2,396 spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+38).

Twenty One Pilots’ “Saturday” holds at #3, and Foo Fighters’ “Making A Fire” rises two spots to #4. WILLOW’s “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (featuring Travis Barker)” concurrently declines one place to #5.