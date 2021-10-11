in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” Earns 7th Week As #1 Song In America; WizKid, Bieber & Tems’ “Essence” Joins Top 10

After ceding its throne to Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” returns to the peak position on this week’s listing.

The smash hit collaboration enjoys a seventh non-consecutive week as America’s #1 song. “STAY” remains a stellar performer in the streaming, sales, and radio categories that determine Hot 100 placement.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” rises one spot to #2 this week, while Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” ascends two spots to #3. Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” holds at #4, and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” rises one spot to #5.

— WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Justin Bieber & TEMS)” makes its first Top 10 appearance this week, rising one spot to a new high of #10.

