Katy Perry To Host October 25 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” With Guests Luke Bryan, Michael J. Woodard

There will be a clear “American Idol” theme to the episode.

Music superstar and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry will assume the hosting role on an upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Perry will guest host the October 25 edition of the daytime talk show. Her guest roster will have a decided “American Idol” slant; fellow judge Luke Bryan will appear for an interview, and past contestant Michael J. Woodard will deliver a musical performance.

The episode will also feature a chat with a tween who won a kindness contest.

With October 25 also marking Perry’s 37th birthday, it will be interesting to see if any celebrations are built into the episode.

Guests for other upcoming episodes include Liza Koshy, Jason Momoa, David Duchovny, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anya Taylor-Joy. All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

