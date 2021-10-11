Anya Taylor-Joy Scheduled To Appear On October 26 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

As the world was buzzing over “The Queen’s Gambit,” star Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on a December 2020 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Days before the release of her new film “Last Night In Soho,” the Golden Globe-winning actress will make another appearance on the show.

According to new listings, Anya Taylor-Joy will appear on the Tuesday, October 26 edition of “Ellen.” That day’s episode will additionally feature Victoria Jackson.

“Last Night In Soho” officially launches on Friday, October 26.

