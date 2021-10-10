in Music News

Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,” The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot,” MONSTA X’s “One Day” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

“i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” “Meet Met At Our Spot,” and “One Day” debut on the pop chart.

Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead | Video screen | Warner Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Nessa Barrett, WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety project, and MONSTA X.

Below last week’s chart at #44, Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The song, which is also receiving airplay at alternative radio, received 852 pop spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+261).

Up fifteen places, The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” earns #39 with 787 tracking period spins (+514).

Credited with 757 spins (+153), MONSTA X’s “One Day” rises three places to #40.

