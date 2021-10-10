Nessa Barrett’s “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,” The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot,” MONSTA X’s “One Day” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Nessa Barrett - i hope ur miserable until ur dead | Video screen | Warner Records
This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Nessa Barrett, WILLOW & Tyler Cole’s The Anxiety project, and MONSTA X.
Below last week’s chart at #44, Barrett’s “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The song, which is also receiving airplay at alternative radio, received 852 pop spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+261).
Up fifteen places, The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” earns #39 with 787 tracking period spins (+514).
Credited with 757 spins (+153), MONSTA X’s “One Day” rises three places to #40.
