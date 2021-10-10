Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Mars Simula” earns #1 on the strength of its 1,740 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 184.
Credited with 1,628 spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+120), Seether’s “Wasteland” rises two spots to #2.
Pop Evil’s “Survivor” ascends two positions to #3, while The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” falls to #4 after a three-week stint at #1. Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” concurrently rises two places to a new high of #5.
