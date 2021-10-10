in Music News

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Mars Simula” takes over the #1 spot at active rock.

Chevelle - Mars Simula audio/YouTube cover | Epic Records, Sony Music

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Mars Simula” earns #1 on the strength of its 1,740 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 184.

Credited with 1,628 spins during the October 3-9 tracking period (+120), Seether’s “Wasteland” rises two spots to #2.

Pop Evil’s “Survivor” ascends two positions to #3, while The Pretty Reckless’ “Only Love Can Save Me Now” falls to #4 after a three-week stint at #1. Halestorm’s “Back From The Dead” concurrently rises two places to a new high of #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

