Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby,” Vaultboy’s “Everything Sucks,” Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Troye Sivan’s “Angel Baby,” Vaultboy’s “everything sucks,” and Trevor Daniel’s “Alone” continue to make airplay gains at pop radio. The three songs officially earn Top 50 rankings at the format this week.
Played 507 times during the October 3-9 tracking period (+232), “Angel Baby” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #53 last week.
“everything sucks” concurrently rises two spots to #49. The Vaultboy single posted a tracking period play count of 310 (+20).
Credited with 285 tracking period spins (+209), “Alone” ascends twenty-eight places to secure a #50 ranking this week.
Comments
Loading…