Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” Alesso, Marshmello & James Bay’s “Chasing Stars” Reach Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” makes another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 30 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Alesso & Marshmello’s “Chasing Stars (featuring James Bay)” also jumps into the Top 30.

Played 2,325 times during the October 3-9 tracking period, “My Universe” ascends four spots to #28. This week’s spin counts reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,051.

“Chasing Stars” concurrently rises five positions to #30. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,158 (+158).

— “My Universe” is also making big moves at hot adult contemporary and alternative radio; it flies into the Top 20 at both formats this week. “Chasing Stars” moves up to #21 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.