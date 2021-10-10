in Music News

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe,” Alesso, Marshmello & James Bay’s “Chasing Stars” Reach Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

“My Universe” and “Chasing Stars” rise at pop radio.

BTS & Coldplay - My Universe press photo | Courtesy of Atlantic Records | Credit James Marcus Haney, Heo Jae Young & Kim So Jung

Coldplay & BTS’ “My Universe” makes another gain at pop radio, officially securing a Top 30 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Alesso & Marshmello’s “Chasing Stars (featuring James Bay)” also jumps into the Top 30.

Played 2,325 times during the October 3-9 tracking period, “My Universe” ascends four spots to #28. This week’s spin counts reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,051.

“Chasing Stars” concurrently rises five positions to #30. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 1,158 (+158).

— “My Universe” is also making big moves at hot adult contemporary and alternative radio; it flies into the Top 20 at both formats this week. “Chasing Stars” moves up to #21 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.

alessobtschasing starscoldplayjames baymarshmellomy universe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT,” Jonas Brothers’ “Who’s In Your Head” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio; Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” Top 25

Chevelle’s “Mars Simula” Officially Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart