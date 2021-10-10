Joel Corry, Jax Jones, Charli XCX & Saweetie’s “Out Out” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Joel Corry & Jax Jones’ “Out Out (featuring Charli XCX & Saweetie)” jumps to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Out Out,” which was #4 last week, earns #1 on the strength of its ~452 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 101.

Played ~397 times during the October 3-9 tracking period, Shane Codd’s “Always On My Mind (featuring Charlotte Haining)” holds at #2.

Joy Crookes’ “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” rises two spots to #3, as Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” jumps four spots to #4. Becky Hill & David Guetta’s “Remember” concurrently rises two positions to #5.

— DubVision & ANML KNGDM’s “I Wanna Be There,” the #1 song on last week’s chart, drops to #7 this week.