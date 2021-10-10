Drake, Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Remains #1 At Urban Radio, Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

As it secures a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase urban radio chart, Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future & Young Thug)” rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

— “Way 2 Sexy” received ~7,110 urban radio spins during the October 3-9 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 681, keeps the “Certified Lover Boy” collaboration atop the chart.

WizKid’s “Essence (featuring Tems)” holds at #2 on the urban listing, while Yung Blue’s “Baddest (featuring Chris Brown & 2 Chainz)” rises one spot to #3. Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” drops one spot to #4, and Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” ascends one place to #5.

— Up two places, “Way 2 Sexy” tops the rhythmic chart on the strength of its ~5,670 spins. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 867.

“Essence,” last week’s leader, ranks as a close second this week. Lil Nas & Jack Harlow’s “INDUSTRY BABY” slides one place to #3.

Pop Smoke’s “Woo Baby (featuring Chris Brown)” holds at #4, and the aforementioned “Baddest” rises two spots to #5 on the rhythmic chart.