TWICE’s “The Feels” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“The Feels” amassed an impressive viewership sum during its first week on YouTube.

TWICE - The Feels video | JYP/Republic/Imperial

The music video for TWICE’s new single captured an unsurprisingly massive amount of opening week attention.

Credited with 36.3 million views during the October 1-7 tracking period, “The Feels” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“The Feels” seizes the throne from LISA’S “MONEY” performance video, which finishes as a close second this week. “MONEY” received 35.5 million views.

— With views from other eligible uploads included (such as the successful Choreography video, “The Feels” generated 63.1 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count yields a #2 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, with only CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” posting a bigger streaming sum (73.7 million).

TWICE meanwhile rockets sixty-one places to #15 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs. The group received 109 million discography-wide views.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

