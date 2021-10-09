in Music News

Aespa’s “Savage” Makes Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late-Week Release

“Savage” did not arrive until late in the tracking period.

Aespa - savage video | SM Entertainment

Despite not arriving until the latter portion of the October 1-7 tracking period, aespa’s “Savage” debuts prominently on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Savage” starts at #8 on the listing, courtesy of its 19.1 million views. The video, moreover, ranks as the week’s #2 newcomer; only TWICE’s “The Feels” debuts higher.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Savage” generated 26.1 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count slots “Savage” at #14 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the new song and enduring interest in the group’s discography, aespa additionally re-enters the Global YouTube Artists chart at #76.

