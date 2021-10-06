Ratings: “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Viewership Rises For Jerry Seinfeld, Léa Seydoux, TWICE Episode

Featuring interview guests Jerry Seinfeld and Léa Seydoux and musical guest TWICE, the October 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” delivered the show’s best Friday viewership number since the start of the 2021-22 season.

According to data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew 1.77 million viewers. The publication adds that 361,000 fell in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic.

In terms of an episode-to-episode comparison, the October 1 “Fallon” was up from the prior night’s installment (1.42m total, 357K in demo), the prior Friday’s installment (1.68m total, 352K in demo) and same-time-last-year episode (1.57m total, 360K in demo).

Friday’s episode was the most-watched “Fallon” installment of the week, while ranking as the week’s #2 performer among adults 18-49 (below the September 29 episode with Michael Gandolfini, Maluma, and GIVEON). It, moreover, ranked as the night’s #1 late-night show in adults 18-49.

Granted, Friday “Fallon” episodes generally perform well in comparison to other nightly episodes. It is therefore worth reiterating an additional highlight: the October 1 “Fallon” was the show’s most-watched Friday installment since the start of the new season in early September. It meanwhile ranks as the season’s #2 Friday episode in the demo, narrowly trailing the September 17 episode with Jennifer Aniston, Amandla Stenberg, and the “Wicked” cast.